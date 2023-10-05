PM Highlights Role Of Teachers In Shaping Future Generations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Thursday highlighted the pivotal role of teachers in shaping future generations and developing society. In the annual ceremony held by the Ministry of Education to celebrate Jordanian teachers on the occasion of World Teachers' Day, which falls on October 5, Khasawneh expressed the great status they enjoy, noting that "no title or position is higher than that of a teacher". The premier appreciated their efforts in advancing education and knowledge in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
