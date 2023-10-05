Prince Hassan Highlights All-Encompassing Jordan-Germany Ties, Joint Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The German embassy on Tuesday held a ceremony hosted by Ambassador Bertram von Moltke on the occasion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between Germany and Jordan and the Day of German Unity, in the presence of HRH Prince Hassan as the guest of honour and HRH Princess Sarvath.

In his speech, Prince Hassan highlighted the importance of the historical and“deep-rooted” Jordanian-German relations, which are based on mutual respect, according to an embassy statement.

His Royal Highness said:“Over the last 70 years, remarkable joint efforts have been made in the fields of science and diplomacy, energy, technology, education, and people-to-people exchanges; all steps towards reinforcing sustainable, inclusive development.”

Furthermore, Prince Hassan stressed the importance of the collaborative efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability.

His Royal Highness also called for a commitment to establish enduring sustainability in academic partnerships to cultivate a profound mutual appreciation of both cultures.

The German ambassador thanked Jordan for 70 years of friendship and cooperation and the eminent role the Kingdom continues to play in the region and on the global stage. In his speech, he described the bilateral relationship with Jordan as strategic, based on shared interests and values.

Highlighting this year's anniversary in the diplomatic relations between the two countries, Ambassador von Moltke said:“70 years of diplomatic relations have shown that Germany and Jordan can rely on each other in times of need. The scope of our common interests is mirrored in the scope and magnitude of our cooperation. With 600 million euros of assistance committed in 2022 alone, Germany is the second biggest bilateral donor to Jordan.”

He further stressed his commitment to developing the potential of the“strong and vibrant” German-Jordanian relations, for example in the field of green energy and skilled labour migration.

Reflecting on the fall of the Berlin Wall which marked the end of the territorial division of Europe, Ambassador von Moltke recalled that just as the reunification of Germany in 1990 would not have been possible without the help of friends, the international community must now stand together to protect the international order.



