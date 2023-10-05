Investornewsbreaks Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (SGTM) Announces Formation Of New Subsidiary, Advisory Panel

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM)

has announced the establishment of its wholly owned subsidiary, SGTM-VRM, LLC (“SGTM-VRM”). According to the announcement, the new entity is designed to significantly expand the deployment of VRM Biologik's intellectual property in the Americas and offer sales to programs and projects globally. In addition, the company announced that it has formed an advisory panel that will seat key staff from VRM Biologik Group and SGTM, who will guide the deployment of large-scale programs globally.“The newly formed wholly owned subsidiary, SGTM-VRM, which now holds the 'Master Licensee' for deployment of VRM Biologik's intellectual property is a testament to the strong relationship between SGTM and VRM Biologik,” said SGTM's CEO Tony Raynor.“Over the past two years, Ken Bellamy, VRM Biologik's founder, has worked tirelessly with us to allow HumiSoil(R) and Core Catalyst products to be readily available in and from the USA. I'm excited for the future together with SGTM-VRM.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Sustainable Green Team Ltd.

The Sustainable Green Team is a leading provider of solutions to improve environmental health and promote sustainable practices. With a focus on innovative products and strategic partnerships, SGTM is dedicated to creating a greener and more sustainable future for generations. Learn more by visiting the company's website at



and

SGTM's YouTube Channel .

