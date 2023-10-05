Türkiye Arrests 24 PKK Suspects

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Turkish police have detained 24 suspects in operations against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) across four provinces, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Thursday.

The arrests, dubbed“Operation Heroes,” were in response to a suicide bomb attack by two PKK members in front of the Interior Ministry's building in the capital Ankara on Sunday, in which two police officers were injured.

After the bomb attack, the Turkish government has carried out anti-terror operations nationwide, detaining more than 140 suspects since Monday, and conducted three cross-border air operations against PKK targets in northern Iraq, destroying 58 targets belonging to the group.

The targeted sites included caves, bunkers, shelters, and warehouses used by the PKK, Rear Admiral Zeki Akturk told a press conference.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author