Thailand's Inflation Growth Slows In September

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Thailand's headline inflation inched down in September due to easing energy and food prices, official data showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index (CPI), a key indicator of inflation, rose 0.30 percent year on year last month, slowing from a 0.88 percent increase in August, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The September inflation growth was below the Bank of Thailand's target range of 1-3 percent for the fifth month.

The core CPI, which excludes raw food and energy prices, slowed for the ninth straight month, reaching a 20-month low of 0.63 percent year on year in September, edging down from 0.79 percent a month earlier.

In the final quarter of this year, headline CPI is expected to slow further from the previous quarter owing to an ongoing decline in certain food prices, while energy prices fall due to government support measures, said Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director general of the ministry's Trade Policy and Strategy Office.

Interest rate hikes and last year's high comparative base would also contribute to easing inflation, Poonpong told a news conference.

However, higher domestic demand due to the recovery in the tourism sector and the impact of the El Nino phenomenon on agricultural output in several countries, coupled with the weakening Thai baht, might contribute to inflation growth, he added.

He also noted that the ministry expects headline inflation growth to range between 1.0 percent and 1.7 percent this year, down from the between 1.0 percent and 2.0 percent forecast earlier. ■

