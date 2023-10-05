Congratulations To Our Land Betterment Independent Director, Kim Bryden: Cureate Celebrates 9Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- 3BL) FISHERS, Ind., October 5, 2023 / 3BL/ - Land Betterment Corporation, a Certified B Corp and environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation is pleased to share that Kim Bryden, Land Betterment Independent Director is celebrating the 9th anniversary of Cureate, the company she founded.

Cureate was founded in 2014 to positively impact local communities by scaling thoughtfully and sourcing locally. The Company builds interconnected, economically-vibrant communities by focusing on the food & beverage industry across the value chain, which deeply touches all of our lives. Through Cureate's proprietary educational curricula, local procurement platform, and strategic counsel, Cureate has become a tested model of supply & demand match-making connecting big & small business value chains that have been fragmented for too long.

Select Milestones since the inception of Cureate in 2014 include:



Cureate has graduated 300+ entrepreneurs through Cureate Courses curriculum.

Cureate operates in two regions with a dispersed workforce across 5 states.

Cureate represents a community of 450+ vendors.

Cureate shifted over $1 million in local goods purchasing back into the communities they serve.

Cureate built a suite of products and services for both big and small businesses - creating an economic development foundation of a new connected supply system.

The Cureate platform serves as a one-stop-shop for institutional buyers to browse 1,000+ locally made products from over 400 small businesses. Cureate has serviced 30+ clients ranging from local economic development departments to food policy councils.

“Food in particular touches so many of our systems! It's self-care, history, culture, GDP economics, science and economic development. As a marketer and story teller at heart , I see food as someone's heart on a plate. As a consumer you can use your dollars as a way to invest every day. For me, there is a story and a mission and I want to spread that word that you have that power every day,” Kim Bryden, CEO and Founder said.

About Cureate and Kim Bryden

Cureate is a for profit, woman-owned, mission-driven small business that is building an empowered food & beverage supply to meet a changing consumer demand. We exist to build interconnected, economically-vibrant communities. Our focus is on the food & beverage industry across the value chain, which deeply touches all of our lives, and where there is an immediate need to change how we do business-as-usual. For more information about Cureate visit or connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

Kim Bryden has consulted 300+ small businesses on growth strategy, building out diversified revenue streams, and identifying new market opportunities. In addition to her commitment to small business growth at-large, Kim's expertise has led her to develop multi-sector, public-private partnerships across industries such as governmental agencies, food tech start-ups, and top Fortune 500 retailers and foodservice operators. Kim is a World Economic Forum Global Shaper, a member of the Sandbox Network, and an advisor to Fair Farms Maryland. She holds a Graduate Certificate in Digital Media Management and Analytics from Georgetown University and a BA in Public Communication & Spanish from American University.

About Betterment Harvest

Betterment Harvest, a Land Betterment company, is a sustainable farming company that has upcycled land previously impacted by prior coal mining and industrial activity. We provide the highest quality of agriculture while offering job opportunities to a region that is in need of sustainable employment. Betterment Harvest is a leading controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company with a highly scalable model and the off-take agreements to support its growth plan. Betterment Harvest's operational footprint spans from Ontario Canada to Perry County Kentucky with over 65 acres of operational CEA. To learn more about Betterment Harvest visit our website – bettermentharvest

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment or connect with the Company on Facebook , X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn .

