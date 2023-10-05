NCP Leader Attacks Anna Hazare, 'Wearing Hat Does Not Mean That One Is Gandhi' Activist Responds

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "National Congress Party (NCP) MLA in Maharashtra has attacked social activist Anna Hazare on the X platform. In a tweet in Marathi, minister Jitendra Awhad wrote, \"This man traveled this country. Wearing a hat does not mean that one is Gandhi\".Following this, Hazare told ANI media, \"The whole world knows who liv is and who is Anna Hazare, I don't need to tell. I am taking suggestions from a lawyer and may file a case under compensation for injury to dignity\".The veteran social activist added, \"If it is said that the country has suffered losses because of me, then I have made so many laws which have benefited the people of the country. Due to some of my movements, some of their workers suffered losses, we cannot deny this. Many of their workers had to go home because of me, this was definitely a loss for them and they probably are not able to bear it. Therefore, it is their job to make some false allegations and defame me, but it does not matter\".
