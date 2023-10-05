Manipur Schools Set To Reopen On Friday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "According to an order issued by L. Nanda Kumar Singh, the Director of the Manipur School Education Department, in collaboration with the Home Department, it has been decided to allow the reopening of all government, government-aided, and private schools on Friday state government had temporarily closed all schools in the region from September 27th to October 5th and reinstated the suspension of mobile internet services until October 6th was followed by significant student protests in Imphal on September 26th and 27th, triggered by the deaths of 17-year-old student Hijam Linthoingambi and 20-year-old Phijam Hemjit on July 6th Read: Manipur news: Thousands of students protest in Imphal over deaths of two missing Meitei youthsDuring these protests, which saw clashes between the students and security forces, at least 100 students, including girls, sustained injuries as they attempted to march towards the Chief Minister's office videos circulated on social media platforms, showed a heavy presence of security forces to disperse the protestors and maintain the law and order situation in the area on September 28, the Union Home Ministry took the step of transferring senior Police officer Rakesh Balwal back to the northeastern state from Srinagar Read: Manipur violence news: Two teens kidnapped, months later images of their murder surface | Timeline explainedThis decision aligns with the recommendation put forth by the Home Ministry approximately one month ago, calling for a heightened presence of officials in Manipur to address the persisting law and order issues to preliminary investigation results, there is suspicion that the two individuals may have eloped together on July 6 but ended up in an area predominantly occupied by the Kuki community. There are allegations that they were later abducted and met with a demise. The Manipur police have now transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).Also Read: Manipur Violence: Srinagar's top police recalled to state amidst unrestFrom October 1st, Manipur has once again come under the stringent regulations of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). As per an official announcement, AFSPA will be extended for an additional six months in Manipur, where there has been ongoing turmoil. It's important to note that 19 police stations, primarily situated in valley regions, have been excluded from the application of this act the AFSPA extension, the Army and Assam Rifles are now required to obtain the consent of the state police before conducting operations within the areas covered by the 19 police stations.(With inputs from agencies)

