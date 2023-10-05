Pakistan's SC Bar Association Hails Initiatives Taken By Indian Supreme Court Expresses Desire To Visit

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on 5 October wrote to President of SCBAI Dr Adish C Aggarwala express their desire to visit the nation and learn more about initiatives undertaken by Supreme Court of India. The SCBAP hailed Supreme Court of India's initiatives such as e-filing, making available judgments in local languages, development of e-courts and various welfare schemes for lawyers, the SCBAP also also expressed belief that fostering interactions between legal communities can significantly contribute to \"improving bilateral relations between our countries\".In a letter to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) of India president and senior advocate Adish C Aggarwala, SCBAP wrote, \"The SCBAP commends the initiatives undertaken by the Supreme Court of India, such as E-filing, judgments in local languages, the development of E-Courts, and various welfare schemes for lawyers. Similar initiatives have also been introduced by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, including the availability of video link facilities, cause lists on our website, and numerous other measures aimed at enhancing the ease of access for lawyers,\" it wrote.

\"The SCBAP would like to visit as well as invite SCBA so as to acquaint ourselves with the initiatives undertaken by Supreme Court of India and to reciprocate by sharing our own experiences and practices,\" it added.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!Concluding its letter, SCBAP Secretary M Akhtar Shabbir added, \"We believe that fostering interactions between our legal communities can significantly contribute to improving bilateral relations between our countries\".However, this is not the first time an invitation or a letter has been written to India. Earlier on 13 September, Chairman of All India Bar Association Adish C Aggarwala had informed that the The Pakistan Bar Council had invited cricket teams of men and women lawyers from India to visit the neighbouring country in October for friendly matches which would be followed by matches in India Raza Pasha, Chairman Executive Committee, Pakistan Bar Council, sent an invitation letter to Aggarwala stating that the initiative was being taken to enhance the harmony and cordial relations between lawyers of both the countries. The proposal involved men's and women's cricket matches to be played in Karachi and Rawalpindi in Pakistan of the invitation, Aggarwala said that it would be a good start and improve the relationship between both the countries, claiming that after visiting each other's countries, lawyers will gain experience and definitely promote brotherhood between both the countries.

MENAFN05102023007365015876ID1107199038