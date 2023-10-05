Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Goregoan Building Today, 7 Dead

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A fire broke out at 3 am in a 5-storey building in Goregaon, Mumbai on Friday. According to latest media reports, seven people have died in a level 2 fire incident at Goregaon West in Mumbai, ANI news agency reported. The report added that 39 are under treatment in HBT and Cooper Hospital.“Till now, out of a total of 46 people injured in the fire, 7 of them have lost their lives and 39 are under treatment in HBT and Cooper Hospital,” Mumbai Police said.(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)
