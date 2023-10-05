Prigozhin Plane Crash: Hand Grenade Fragments Found In The Bodies Of Victims, Says Vladimir Putin

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 5 said the bodies of victims who died in the plane crash that killed mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, were found to have hand grenade fragments, as per an Associated Press report's private jet crashed on August 23 this year while on route from Moscow to St. Petersburgh, killing 10 people. Putin said experts investigating the crash had found“no indication of an external attack”, the report added Read: Wagner chief Prigozhin plane crash may be deliberate, says KremlinAP said it could not verify Putin's statement's investigationsWhile an investigation has been launched, no findings have yet been released, AP reported. Russia had also rejected an offer of joint inquiry by Brazil, where Prigozhin's jet was manufactured.

In his statement, Putin said the probe is“ongoing” and did not give a reason for the crash. His words did allude to a grenade explosion and finding of 5 kg cocaine in Prigozhin's St. Petersburgh office.

Also Read: Russia refuses to probe Prigozhin plane crash under international rulesUS allegationsNotably, a preliminary United States intelligence assessment had concluded that an intentional explosion caused the crash. Officials also acknowledged a long list of Putin's opponents who have been assassinated. The Russian President has held office for over 20 years and seems set to have another term.

The Kremlin has called the US allegations an“absolute lie”. Prigozhin was chief of the Wagner Group private military in Russia, which had in June threatened Putin's power through a short-lived mutiny.

Also Read: Yevgeny Prigozhin's death in plane crash: What will happen to Wagner group now?The historyPrigozhin had cemented ties with the Russian leader in the 90s – and known as \"Putin's chef\" for nabbing Kremlin catering contracts. The Wagner Group has been active in military conflicts in Ukraine, Syria, and many African countries his death, Putin said the 62-year-old was“a man of difficult fate who had made serious mistakes in life.\"Prigozhin challenge spanning June 23-24 had attempted to dislodge the Defense Ministry for mistakes in the Ukraine war. Wagner mercenaries seized the country's southern military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, moved towards Moscow, and then took an amnesty deal and halted the mutiny.

The amnesty deal allowed them to either sign new contracts with the Defense Ministry, retire from service, or move to Belarus. And as per Putin's statement“several thousand” Wagner troops are now signed with the Defense Ministry.



