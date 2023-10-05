Who Is Anthony Pratt? Billionaire Linked To Donald Trump's Alleged Disclosure Of US Nuclear Secrets

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt has been thrust into the public eye following reports in the US media suggesting that former President Donald Trump disclosed confidential information about US nuclear submarines to the businessman initial report by ABC News revealed that Trump had conversations about potentially sensitive information with Pratt, who is a member of his Mar-a-Lago Club, shortly after his presidency ended. The report further suggests that the businessman subsequently shared this information with multiple individuals, all of which occurred within the confines of Trump's private club, Bloomberg reported Read: Donald Trump responds to calls of becoming US Speaker, says 'if I can help...'Let's quickly summarize key facts about Australia's 'cardboard king.'Who is Anthony Pratt?He serves as the chairman for both Visy and Pratt Industries, which are substantial paper and packaging corporations. Visy, originally established by his father, ranks as Australia's second-largest privately held company. Meanwhile, Pratt Industries operates as the group's corrugated packaging business in the United States, with assets totalling around $12 billion's his main line of business?In Australia, his company has a significant presence in the recycling of various materials such as paper and glass. In the United States, their primary focus is on the production of cardboard boxes. In fact, Trump paid a visit to a Pratt paper-recycling mill in Ohio in 2020 and was quite impressed, describing it as \"truly remarkable.\"Also Read: Donald Trump's business empire under threat as New York fraud trial opensHow much is Anthony Pratt worth?According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth stands at $9.2 billion, ranking him as the 213th wealthiest individual globally, as indicated by the data does he stand politically?Pratt has a reputation for providing support to political parties on both sides of the aisle, both in Australia and the United States Read: 'Donald Trump reaped over $100 million through fraud': New York lawyerWhat was he doing at Mar-a-Lago?Pratt joined Mar-a-Lago as a member in 2017, and he divides his time between Melbourne and New York, where he has been residing for an extended period.(With inputs from Bloomberg)

