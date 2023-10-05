Dono Premiere: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol And Many Attend The Event

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sunny Deol's son Rajveer and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma debuted with Dono. Many Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff and more extended their good wishes to the team.

Even before its release, Rajveer Deol's debut film Dono, was in the news. The Deol family has gone to great lengths to promote Sunny Deol's son's debut. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan, attended the film's gala premiere on Thursday, October 5.



Dono, a romantic drama film, was released today, October 5. The film's producers hosted a gala showing in Mumbai, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

Aamir Khan, Bobby Deol, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Poonam Dhillon, and many others were among them. Salman Khan was also seen at the screening in an all-black ensemble.

Salman Khan posted several photos from the occasion to his Instagram account. The first photograph is a group shot of Salman Khan, Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon, Sunny Deol, and Poonam Dhillon, with famous Bollywood filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya standing next to his son Avnish Barjatya. Following that comes a video of Salman arriving at the event.

Salman also penned a note extending his good wishes for debutants Avnish, Paloma, and Rajveer. Sallu wrote,“Hope this film #Dono does for inn teeno Rajveer, Paloma and Avnish what it did for hum teeno Sooraj, Bhagyashree and me.”

Sunny Deol was seen wearing a blue jacket, which he wore with a black button-down shirt and blue pants.

Aside from Rajveer and Avnish, Paloma Dhillon, Poonam Dhillon's daughter, makes her cinematic debut. Paloma looked lovely in a black lehenga at the event. She joined Sunny Deol and Sooraj Barjatya in posing with their sons, who will carry on their movie history.



Bobby Deol, Rajveer's uncle, also attended the premiere with his wife and children. He looked handsome in casual outfit.

Earlier in the day, Bobby took to Instagram to express his support for Rajveer, writing that he can't wait for his nephew's debut feature to come out.



Aamir Khan was also spotted at the event in a blue and white striped t-shirt and a pair of blue denim trousers, which he paired with his signature eyeglasses.

On the other hand, Junaid Khan (Aamir Khan's son)

looks comfy in a grey formal shirt, which he paired with dark grey trousers.

Bollywood star Jackie Shroff was also spotted on the red carpet carrying two plants and posing for the cameras.



Abhay Deol was also spotted at the event to support Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol's debut film Dono.

The attendance of Bollywood's greatest stars, including audience pleaser Salman Khan and Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan, was the event's main draw.

The Khans, who have always had a special affinity, are taking the internet by storm with their charming video from the occasion.