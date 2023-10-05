Biobanking Market Forecasted To Cross US$ 89.5 Billion With A 6.6% CAGR By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The biobanking market in Europe has witnessed rapid adoption of advanced biotechnology, leading to a highly lucrative environment for biobanking firms. Furthermore, government-backed initiatives aimed at collecting essential patient data to advance medical research and reduce mortality rates associated with various chronic diseases are also opening up fresh business prospects for biobank companies.

The worldwide biobanking market has a valuation of approximately US$ 46.8 billion in 2023, and experts project it to achieve a value of US$ 89.5 billion by the year 2033. This growth trajectory signifies a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2033.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



In the world of medical research, biobanks play a pivotal role in advancing our understanding of diseases, drug development, and personalized medicine. These repositories of biological specimens, such as tissues, blood, and DNA, have always been essential for scientific investigation. However, in recent years, the biobanking market has experienced a remarkable surge in demand for high-quality specimens.

The Evolving Landscape of Biobanking

Traditionally, biobanks have primarily served as storage facilities for biological samples collected from patients and research participants. These samples are meticulously cataloged and preserved under controlled conditions, ensuring their integrity over time. While the importance of biobanks in clinical and research settings has never been in question, several factors are driving an increased demand for high-quality specimens:

: As the field of precision medicine gains prominence, researchers require highly specific and well-characterized biological samples to develop targeted therapies. Tailored treatments demand precise genetic, molecular, and clinical data, which can only be obtained from meticulously managed biobanks.: Advances in genomics have revolutionized our understanding of diseases. Researchers rely on biobanks to access DNA and RNA samples for genomic sequencing, paving the way for the discovery of genetic markers and mutations associated with various conditions.: Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly turning to biobanks to access diverse and well-documented samples for drug discovery and development. High-quality specimens are essential for testing the safety and efficacy of new therapies.: Cutting-edge technologies like single-cell analysis and next-generation sequencing demand samples of the highest quality. Biobanks that can provide these specimens are in high demand.: Stringent regulations govern the collection, storage, and sharing of biological samples in research and clinical trials. Biobanks that adhere to these regulations and maintain rigorous quality control processes are preferred partners for research institutions and pharmaceutical companies.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent biobanking providers are directing their efforts towards enlarging their capacity and enhancing their capabilities to offer a wide range of biospecimens and biological research data.

In May 2023, UK Biobank, an extensive repository of biospecimens and biomedical research data, announced that it had secured approximately US$ 162.96 million in funding for its relocation to a dedicated, state-of-the-art facility at Bruntwood SciTech's Manchester Science Park.

Key Segments Covered in Biobanking Industry Research



By Storage :



Manual

Automatic

By Application :



Therapeutics



Clinical Diagnostics



Drug Discovery & Development

Others

By Biospecimen :



Blood Products



Human Tissues



Cell Lines



Nucleic Acids

Others

By Product :



Biobanking Equipment





Temperature Control Systems





Freezers & Refrigerators





Cryogenic Storage Systems



Thawing Equipment



Biobanking Incubators & Centrifuges



Biobanking Alarms & Monitoring Systems



Biobanking Accessories & Other Equipment



Biobanking Consumables





Cryovialsand Cryomolds





Tubes

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

Get Customization on this Report:



The biobanking market is witnessing a surge in demand for high-quality specimens, driven by the growing importance of precision medicine, genomic research, and advanced therapeutic development. As the biobanking industry continues to evolve, the ability to provide well-preserved, well-documented, and ethically sourced biological samples will be paramount. With the right infrastructure, technology, and adherence to ethical standards, biobanks are poised to play a crucial role in advancing medical research and improving patient outcomes in the years to come.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: