As Space Tourism Gains Momentum So Does The Need To Clear Up Space

Orbotic Systems pledges with The Paris Peace Forum and The Net Zero Space initiative to keep our space environment sustainable and safe.

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Orbotic Systems has recently been awarded two SBIR grants directed at space debris removal and space weather analysis. Both of these efforts address the growing problem of space sustainability, while Orbotic Systems works diligently to reverse the trend of space debris.As more people speak out about space sustainability, the awareness of the problem will gain notoriety and help to shape space policy. Therefore, we are excited to announce, that our voice is being heard at The Paris Peace Forum and The Net Zero Space initiative.The future of the space industry is decided by what we say and do today!The Paris Peace Forum is a French initiative launched in 2018 to create a multi-stakeholder platform in Paris to address global governance issues. Throughout the year, the Forum works to strengthen the governance of common goods, such as space, cyberspace, or the oceans, and to improve the international management of global issues, development of AI and disruptive technologies or ecological and social transition of the economy. Its annual event brings together heads of state and government, heads of international organizations, civil society leaders and private sector executives around concrete initiatives that give a large place to the global South.The Net Zero Space initiative is a multi-stakeholder platform calling to achieve sustainable use of outer space by 2030 by taking concrete actions to mitigate the generation of new orbital debris and remediate existing ones. It especially aims at raising awareness at a political level and in the public at large to better protect Earth's orbital environment and foster interoperable norms in this regard.Orbotic Systems is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. For more information contact OrboticSystems

