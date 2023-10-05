Azerbaijan Names Volume Of Transit Of Kazakh Oil Via BTC Over Past 6 Months

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The transit of
Kazakh oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline from April
through September amounted to 609,000 tons, said Azerbaijani Energy
Minister Parviz Shahbazov speaking at the 1st Energy Forum of the
Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
"493,000 tons of crude oil were shipped from the Ceyhan port to
world markets," he said.
As the minister noted, by the end of the year, the total volume
of transit of Kazakh oil via the BTC will reach 1.1 million
tons.
The minister also spoke about other new cooperation relations
with the SCO countries in the field of traditional and renewable
energy.
As an example, Shahbazov noted the implementation of green
energy projects with a capacity of 2 GW with China, LNG supplies to
Pakistan through SOCAR Trading, deepening cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the energy sector, as well as the
signing of relevant documents regarding the participation of SOCAR
and Uzbekneftegaz in oil and gas projects in both countries, the
signing of the Road Map for 2023-2025 between the ministries of
energy.
KazTransOil JSC (an oil pipeline company of the Republic of
Kazakhstan that provides services for transporting oil to the
domestic market, for transit purposes, and for export) plans to
send 1.4 million tons of oil to the Baku International Sea Trade
Port by the end of this year.
Kazakhstan's KazTransOil increased the volume of Kazakh oil
exports to the port of Baku by 12 times from January through August
of 2023. Thus, the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil from the
port of Aktau for export from January through August of this year
amounted to 2.164 million tons, which is 759,000 tons, or 54
percent more compared to the same period last year. Oil exported
from the port of Aktau was produced from the Tengiz field (520,000
tons), from the Dunga field (252,000 tons), from the fields of the
Buzachi Peninsula (1.385 million tons), and from the Kashagan field
(7,000 tons).
The increase in the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for
export from the port of Aktau is due to an increase in the volume
of raw materials shipped towards the port of Baku, from 69,000 tons
to 838,000 tons, which is 12 times more than in the same period in
2022.
MENAFN05102023000187011040ID1107198928
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.