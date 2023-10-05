Twenty-Seven Investment Projects Implemented In Vinnytsia Region Since Early 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-September 2023, twenty-seven investment projects were implemented in the Vinnytsia region, totaling about UAH 1.2 billion.

The relevant statement was made by Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Borzov in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“Over nine months of 2023, a total of 27 investment projects worth about UAH 1.2 billion have been implemented in the region. About 970 new jobs were created,” Borzov told.

In his words, nine investment projects were implemented in the food industry, creating 209 new jobs.

The largest investment projects included the construction of a logistics hub for the Aurora retain chain and a warehouse facility for the storage of ready-to-eat confectionery products.

By comparison, a total of 32 investment projects worth about UAH 1.15 billion were implemented in the Vinnytsia region in 2022, creating 174 new jobs.

Overall, fifty-four long-term investment projects are now running in the Vinnytsia region, totaling more than UAH 1.9 billion. They are expected to offer 876 new jobs.