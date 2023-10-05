Industrial Gases Market To Reach USD 219.2 Billion By 2032

According to DataHorizzon Research, the industrial gases market size was valued at USD 103.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 219.2 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.9%.

Industrial gases refer to specific gaseous substances manufactured in various industries. These industries include steel, oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, biotechnology, medicine, environmental protection, and nuclear power. The market has experienced growth due to increased public and private funding in industries like metallurgy, F&B, and mining in developing countries. The F&B and healthcare industries are among the ones that require various industrial gases such as oxygen and nitrogen. The demand for these custom gases is high, making the market profitable.

Oxygen cylinders are commonly used in the hospitality and mining industries to ensure a continuous oxygen supply. In mining, oxygen shortages can prove fatal to workers' health. Therefore, industries stock oxygen tanks to avoid such circumstances. In addition, the ongoing industrial need is projected to stimulate the overall growth of the industrial gas market. Oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide are popular industrial gases available in gaseous and liquid forms and can be used according to the requirement. The smelting of metals, for instance, requires carbon monoxide, which further contributes to the growth of the market for industrial gases.

Industrial gases are often used in upstream and downstream applications to extract oil from the earth. These gases are used in drilled coiled tubing, well lifting, inspection, checking leakages, gas analysis, shipbuilding, and maintenance. This has created various opportunities for the wide use of these gases in the oil & gas industries. With the growing environmental concerns and high awareness about using clean energy, the vehicles are powered by CNG and LPG, which release less emission than gasoline fuels. Additionally, combined liquid nitrogen and carbon dioxide are used for freezing, rapid freezing, and chilling the products while maintaining their moisture and original quality.

