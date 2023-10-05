Swing Control 2024 Flagship Pieces Deliver Classic Themes And Drive Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Swing Control's New 2024 Flagship Pieces

-Flagship items from the 2024 Collection deliver a vibrant edge with a decidedly fresh story to inspire buyers-

- Swing Control Brand Manager Josh MarkMONTRĖAL, CANADA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Swing Control, manufacturers of performance-based golf and lifestyle apparel, reveal its key pieces from the 2024 Collection.“The new 2024 Collection includes new designs, new fabrics, and new silhouettes, all of which are globally inspired,” said Swing Control Brand Manager Josh Mark.“However, I want to recognize the essential tops and bottoms that have become our buyer's favorites and have contributed to our sales growth at green-grass as well as with off-course retailers.”Swing Control leading tops from the vibrant 2024 Collection include:.The Sleek and sporty Pique Sleeveless in Desert is a mock-neck top featuring a zippered collar and striped banding that lends a casual vibe. Boasting a streamlined sensibility with a versatility that will take you from course to court to clubhouse..This modern but classic Pique Sleeveless in Navy, Jellybean and White blends a low-key sophistication with a feminine allure that's sporty and elegant. The keyhole and contrast trim details elevate this piece..Pretty, polished, and practical, the scalloped Cameo Crop pant blends feminine elegance with a minimal aesthetic for a totally modern look. The geometric textural motif makes a subtle statement in classic colors. Set to become a new basic in the Swing Control golf fashion lineup.“Swing Control has developed a reputation for designing pants and skorts that are comfortable, stylish and feature our flattering proprietary slimming technologies,” added Mark..The Desert Rose Ankle Pant adds a retro-inspired elegance with pretty petals that exude a whimsical allure. The muted tones and streamlined silhouette keep the vibe light and airy, and the flirty side vents double down on the feminine chic..The Azalea Skort is the perfect vacation piece: fun, functional, and figure-flattering. Rendered in soft hues for a feminine vibe, the Azalea skort is an addition to our warm-weather wardrobes, making an elegant statement that looks fresh on the fairway..Summer in a skort, the Limoncello is fresh, fun, and fab on the fairway. The whimsical motif boasts optimism and a carefree vibe, rendered in bright hues. It's an essential vacation piece; versatile and easy to wear.“Each of these styles are pull on bottoms with a tummy-controlled waistbands. This provides enhanced support with superior control and ease, whether hitting balls or having lunch with a friend.”ABOUT SWING CONTROL:Swing Control is an international golf apparel and lifestyle brand with headquarters in Montréal, Canada. Its origins evolved from a lifelong love of golf combined with a fierce passion for fashion. The founders who manufactured women's clothing in the late seventies and eighties observed that there was a real need in golf for performance-ready gear that was also fashionable and sophisticated, so in 2009 the company evolved into Swing Control.The Swing Control motto,“Where fashion meets function” describes the golf lifestyle apparel line perfectly. The company focus is in hitting that perfect balance between fashion and function at the core of every collection. For more information, please visit the Swing Control website at .

Vanessa Price

Read the Greens, GOLF Media, Inc.

+1 714-544-6515

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram