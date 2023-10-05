Spotlight On Local Store Featured In Pasadena Weekly: The Key To Healing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

**SAMINA Sleep Shop Shares Specialized System for Improved Sleep and Well-being**

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The groundbreaking SAMINA healthy sleep system , made of organic materials and designed to provide soothing comfort and excellent spinal alignment, has finally made its way from Europe to America. In 2016, the SAMINA Sleep Shop opened its doors in Pasadena upon consolidating locations in Ontario, Canada and Dallas, Texas. The store was recently featured in Pasadena Weekly in an article highlighting the store's unique and environmentally friendly sleep technologies.

Developed by a sleep psychologist in 1989, the SAMINA healthy sleep system combines sleep medicine concepts with natural health principles to help people eliminate back pain, stop or reduce snoring, improve issues associated with various sleep disorders, and promote overall better sleep quality. Handcrafted in Europe using sustainable materials, the product line includes grounding pads, orthopedic pillows, adjustable bed frames for inclined sleeping, and more.

Denise Pummer, VP of Marketing for SAMINA Sleep, is confident in the healing and transformative potential of SAMINA's products. "Our mission is to provide a sleep environment that gives everyone the best chance for a healthy and restorative night's rest, attuning users with their natural circadian rhythms, and ultimately improving their overall well-being," Pummer said.

Ideal for individuals seeking relief from sleep disorders, or chronic pain, or simply interested in improving their daily lives with better sleep, the Pummers are proud to bring the European sleep system and its unique approach to well-being to the American market.

Customers looking to try the SAMINA system for themselves can do so at the Pasadena location or by visiting the company's website. Further details on the groundbreaking products and their benefits can be found in the full article published in Pasadena Weekly.

**About SAMINA**

Founded in Europe in 1989 by a sleep psychologist, SAMINA is committed to creating organic, handcrafted natural sleep products with a focus on sustainability and environmental consciousness. With adjustable bed frames, grounding pads, Bio-ceramic organic cotton, and other patented sleep technologies, SAMINA integrates sleep medicine concepts with natural health principles to help people experience life-changing sleep and improved overall well-being. To learn more, visit or call the Pasadena SAMINA Sleep Shop.

