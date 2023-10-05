Introducing Varsitypresspass: A Celebration Of High School Journalism

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Varsity Press Pass is a platform dedicated to celebrating and showcasing high school journalism excellence in the United States.

- Frank BravoSAN CARLOS, CA, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Varsity Press Pass is excited to announce the launch of VarsityPressPass, an innovative platform dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the achievements of high school journalism across the United States.Launching with content linking to more than 2,000 feeder-sites in 1,300 communities, this initiative aims to provide a centralized, aggregated location where the outstanding work of high school journalists from all corners of the country can shine. The mission is clear: to empower the voices of young journalists and nurture their passion for journalism. VarsityPressPass collects articles and pieces already published on each school's site and links back to their original sources, allowing readers to explore a wide range of perspectives while giving credit to the talented young journalists.VarsityPressPass stands out by focusing on the creativity, innovation, and dedication of high school journalists. The platform spotlights the next generation of storytellers and truth-seekers, offering a diverse array of student-produced articles, videos, podcasts, and multimedia projects. Topics covered range from local news and school events to in-depth investigations and thought-provoking features."I hope that VarsityPressPass will help shine a light on all the great work our high school journalists are doing. They are incredibly talented and have a unique view of topics and issues," says founder Frank Bravo.Key highlights of VarsityPressPass include:- **Inspiration for Student Journalists:** Aspiring student journalists can find valuable inspiration and guidance from the outstanding work showcased on our platform, helping them hone their craft and develop their unique storytelling style.- **Educational Resources:** Educators will discover a valuable resource for sharing exemplary student work with their students, inspiring the next wave of journalism enthusiasts.- **Community Engagement:** Local residents and anyone interested in gaining insight into the unique perspectives of young writers and reporters can explore the rich tapestry of voices and ideas within our digital pages.- **Celebrating Achievements:** Varsity Press Pass takes pride in celebrating the remarkable achievements of high school journalism in the United States, shedding light on the important role young journalists play in shaping our communities.- **Sharing of Content:** Varsity Press Pass allows website developers and publishers to create widgets to embed content onto their own sites by copying two lines of code. The widget can be configured to include content from certain sites or the entire network.Frank Bravo, a technologist with more than 30 years of experience in hyper-local publishing and website development since the mid-1990s, is the visionary behind Varsity Press Pass. We invite you to visit VarsityPressPass and join us in celebrating the exceptional talents and dedication of high school journalists across the nation.

