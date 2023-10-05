Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah affirmed necessity of maximum vigilance and readiness to safeguard Kuwait's security including the territorial waters.
KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti-Albanian friendship group delegation met with the deputy speaker of the Albanian parliament Armonela Villa at the Albanian parliament building in the capital Tirana.
DOHA - Kuwait cricket team qualified for the second Asian finals in Nepal beating Saudi Arabia 174-173 in the first Asian finals hosted by Doha to qualify for the world tournament due in the US in 2024.
KUWAIT - Kuwaiti karate team player Salman Al-Mousawi won the bronze medal in the (Kata - Individual) competition in the 19th Asian Games held in China.
AMMAN - The death toll from the drone attack on the graduation ceremony of the Military Academy cadets in Homs has risen to 80, among them 6 women and 6 children, announced Syrian Health Minister Hasan Ghabbagh.
WASHINGTON - Growth of the economies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is expected to fall sharply this year.
ADEN - Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) chairman Rashad al-Alimi affirmed openness to all initiatives aimed at achieving comprehensive and sustainable peace based on the references agreed upon nationally, regionally and internationally .(end) ibi
