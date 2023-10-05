AX At The Forefront Of AI Retail Security Innovation Participates In LPRC IMPACT 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AX Team attending the LPRC IMPACT 2023 event located at the University of Florida.

AX Booth at the LPRC IMPACT 2023 show, unveiling their latest tech: A Visual and Facial Recognition Security AI SaaS solution – The Sentinel Program, in a video featuring their Spokesperson, Michael Plaksin.

The AX Team with International Partners at Harry's Restaurant for dinner during the LPRC IMPACT event from Oct 2-4, 2023 in Gainesville, FL.

GAINESVILLE, FL, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AX, a global leader in cutting-edge facial recognition technology and security solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the LPRC IMPACT 2023 conference held at the University of Florida, October 2-4, 2023. During the conference earlier this week, AX had the privilege of engaging with key retail accounts to collaboratively develop strategies aimed at reducing the staggering $112 billion annual losses incurred by the retail industry, as per the 2023 National Retail Security Survey (NRSS), a recent study conducted by the National Retail Federation.As a Top 10 Global Leader in Facial Recognition, AX showcased its commitment to addressing these losses and enhancing retail security with innovative solutions. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI), AX is poised to revolutionize the industry with its Sentinel Program.The Sentinel Program offers a comprehensive suite of visual and facial recognition solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the retail sector. Additionally, AX's Sentinel solution will also encompass:●Advanced Suspicious Behavior Detection: AX's AI algorithms are designed to identify and alert retailers to suspicious behavior in real time, helping to prevent theft and shrinkage.●Contact Tracing: In response to the ongoing global security challenges, AX's technology will facilitate customer tracking within retail environments, enhancing safety for both employees and customers. This will include tracking approximate height and weight, skeletal structure, and the like, all of which can be done without the use of facial recognition.●Fall Detection: AX's leading technological system will automatically detect falls and alert store personnel, reducing response time and ensuring swift assistance to those in need.●Weapons Detection: As part of its commitment to public safety, AX will provide a weapon detection system to help retailers identify potential threats and maintain a secure shopping environment.AX's presence at LPRC IMPACT 2023 underscores its dedication to creating solutions that empower retailers to safeguard their assets and enhance the shopping experience for customers. The company's innovative AI-powered SaaS technology solutions are poised to reshape and enhance the future of retail security."At AX, we are deeply committed to helping retailers mitigate losses and create safer shopping environments. The Sentinel Program represents a significant step towards achieving these goals, and we are excited to bring these cutting-edge technologies to market with a mutual strategy for our key retail accounts," said Michael Plaksin, VP of Sales & Marketing at AX.To learn more about AX's groundbreaking facial recognition technology and its upcoming Sentinel Program, please reach out to arrange a demonstration in-store. With a proven track record of innovation and a commitment to enhancing retail security, AX empowers businesses to protect their assets and create safer shopping environments for both customers and employees.About LPRC IMPACT 2023:LPRC IMPACT is a renowned event that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and experts to discuss and showcase the latest advancements in loss prevention and retail security.About AX, Inc.Founded in 2016, AX is an artificial intelligence software as a service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of facial recognition, wildfire detection, and visual support services. Our technology can seamlessly integrate into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today.

