Elastomer Coated Fabrics Industry Set For Steady Growth: Silicone And TPU Coated Fabrics Among Key Segments

Explore the promising future of the Elastomer Coated Fabrics market with this comprehensive market research report. Providing thorough analysis, data, and insights, this report serves as an essential guide for senior business executives looking to capitalize on the projected growth of this industry, expected to reach US$18 Billion by 2030. Elastomer Coated Fabrics play a significant role in multiple sectors globally, with their relevance continuing to rise.

This report objectively analyzes key market segments, including Silicone Coated Fabrics and TPU Coated Fabrics, among others. It provides vital information about expansive markets like the U.S. and potential growth markets like China. Furthermore, for executives with sights on Europe, Germany's forecasted growth is extensively covered. This report uniquely combines current developments, projections, and competitor analysis to present a well-rounded understanding of the global Elastomer Coated Fabrics market's impressive potential.

Key Market Highlights:



Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics market estimated at US$11.6 Billion in 2022.

Projected to reach a revised size of US$18 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Silicone Coated Fabrics segment projected to record 5.5% CAGR, reaching US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. TPU Coated Fabrics segment readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Regional Insights:



The Elastomer Coated Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in 2022.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 9.2%.

Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.4%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Key Competitors (Total 48 Featured):



Anhui Anli Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Chemprene Inc.

Colmant Coated Fabrics

Continental AG

Daewoo Smtc

Guangzhoushi Xibo Chemical Technology Co., Ltd

Low & Bonar Plc (Mehler Texnologies)

Omnovo Solutions Inc.

Saint-Gobain SA

Seaman Corporation

Serge Ferrari Group

Sioen Industries NV

Spradling International Inc.

SRF Limited

Takata Corporation Trelleborg AB

What's New?



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Elastomer Coated Fabrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit

