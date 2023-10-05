Blue Federal Credit Union Announces 21St Branch In Loveland, Colorado

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Loveland Colorado, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union is excited to announce the opening of its Northern Colorado branch in the city of Loveland, Colorado. This marks the 21st Blue Federal Credit Union branch in Colorado and southern Wyoming. The branch is located slightly north of Lowes Home Improvement on Sculptor Drive off East Eisenhower Boulevard.

This state-of-the-art branch allows an additional location for members in the Loveland area. The Loveland branch will join four other branches throughout Northern Colorado, making Blue accessible to over 250,000 residents. Like the others, this location will feature Blue's unique and warm atmosphere for members to enjoy.

“We look forward to being part of the Loveland community where we can continue to discover pathways to realize possibilities for our local members,” shared Stephanie Teubner, Blue FCU's President &CEO.“We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of this branch. We hope that everyone will join us on Thursday, October 19th, for the grand opening of our 21st branch!”

“The Loveland Chamber of Commerce is pleased to have Blue Federal Credit Union as a part of the greater Loveland Community. Blue has a financial history dating back to 1951, with a reputation reflecting strong community values and involvement. With ties to Rocky Flats Credit Union, Boulder Municipal Credit Union, and Community Financial Credit Union, Blue knows this community and has been serving the people of Loveland for decades. We are very fortunate to have this member-owned financial institution as part of the City of Loveland serving our growing population”, said Mindy McCloughan, Loveland Chamber of Commerce President.

The newly redesigned space has a people-centric focus that seeks to leave members feeling connected, safe, confident, and important.“This project was started and finished with the Loveland community in mind every step of the way,” emphasized Philip Cangilla, Director of Corporate Assets at Blue.

The public is invited to join Blue at the Grand Opening of the Loveland branch October 19th starting at 4:30 p.m. for the ribbon cutting followed by food and festivities until 7:30 p.m. The Loveland branch will join 20 other Blue branches. You can learn more about all of them at bluefcu/locations.

###

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving eight Wyoming locations and twelve Colorado locations, as well as members worldwide. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative connected to and inspired by the communities we serve and to help discover new pathways to realize your possibilities. To learn more about joining Blue, visit bluefcu/join.

Attachments



Loveland Branch Press Release

Loveland Branch





Loveland Branch Outside of Loveland Colorado Blue Branch Tags grand opening loveland colorado new location Attachments Press Release... Related Links