Dying Has Its Perks...Debut Author Delivers Supernatural School Drama With A Twist

Dead Girl, Young Adult Fantasy Book, Cover Art: Kristian Norris

The Wild Rose Press Acquires Young Adult Fantasy Book, Dead Girl

- Kerrie FayeDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dying has its perks...mostly. In today's society that often encourages youth to look and act the same, The Wild Rose Press is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Dead Girl, a debut novel from Kerrie Faye that challenges the norm and goes back to 1990 following an outcast teen with unusual abilities who learns to embrace her“uniqueness” to escape peril. The young adult paranormal thriller will appeal to fans of Cassandra Clare's Mortal Instruments series and is set for release on February 26, 2024.This first book in a planned duology centers on sophomore, Ember O'Neill, a ridiculed teen who will do anything to fit in. But Ember goes from the weird girl to the tyrant of her school when she is resurrected from a deadly prank. Now secretly supernatural, she dethrones the school drama queen and snags the hot new guy, but her reign becomes at risk when the Order, a heretical sect sends an assassin to eliminate her. Ember must expose her powers and embrace who she has become, potentially losing all she has gained, to save herself and her friends as her killer closes in.In this compelling paranormal thriller, the author:.Flips the stereotype with a female teen outcast taking a stand.Explores what it means to be a true friend.Spotlights the pressure to fit in and the consequences of doing so.Confronts mental health and its importance for the teen population.Tackles the misbelief that peer labels define one's worth“At its core, Dead Girl, is about feeling like you don't fit in and how that experience shapes you. It's a book about learning to accept yourself and embracing what makes you unique, special,” said author Kerrie Faye.“It's also a story about imperfect families, friendship, first loves, angels and demons, and conspiracy theories. While it is set in 1990, it expounds on themes that are still relevant today.”“I am so excited to share Dead Girl with the world. The book is special to me because it was inspired by my hometown, and it represents me, a Gen Xer over forty-something mom, who finally found her storytelling passion. I am grateful that my editor, Kaycee John, read my query and wanted to publish this book, and I can't think of a better home for Dead Girl than The Wild Rose Press.”Dead Girl (The Wild Rose Press, $19.99, 412 pages, paperback/e-book, ISBN: 978-1-5092-5248-0 paperback/978-1-5092-5249-7 digital) will be available for purchase through all major online booksellers February 26, 2024. For more information, visitAbout Kerrie Faye and The Wild Rose PressKerrie Faye is a native Kentuckian, where Dead Girl takes place. She currently resides in Colorado where the shadows of the Rocky Mountain Flatirons cultivate her wild imagination and foster her writing passion. When she is not writing, she can be found hanging with her family or binge-watching reality TV and sharing her popcorn with her food-motivated Saint Bernard.The Wild Rose Press was founded in 2006 by RJ Morris and Rhonda Penders. With over 500 authors and 3500 titles and a team of over 30 editors, it is a proven small press with tools and experience leading the way for small publishing houses worldwide. For more information, please visit

