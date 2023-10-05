Prime Minister Inaugurates Geneva International Motor Show Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani inaugurated the first edition of the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar (GIMS Qatar) in an official opening ceremony at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) on October 5, 2023.
Attendees included Minister of Interior HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive HE Akbar Al Baker, and Deputy Chairman of Qatar Tourism HE Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji.
The event also saw the presence of various ministers, ambassadors, and senior delegates.
