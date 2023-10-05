Qatar Strongly Condemns Settlers' Storming Of Al Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the storming of hundreds of settlers into the courtyards of the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation police, and considered it a blatant violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions, and a dangerous provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned against harming the historical and legal status of Al Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem and its holy sites, and introducing any changes to it.

The Ministry held the Israeli occupation authorities alone responsible for the cycle of violence that will result from this systematic escalatory policy against the Palestinian people, their lands, and their sanctities, and urged the international community to take urgent action to stop these attacks and oblige Israel to provide the necessary protection for these sanctities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian issue and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including the full right to practice their religious rituals without restrictions, and establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.