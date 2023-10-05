Austin Discusses With Turkish Counterpart Efforts To Prevent Risking US Forces In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (KUNA) - US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone Thursday with Turkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler to discuss national security and defense-related matters of mutual interest.

"Following today's incident, Secretary Austin urged de-escalation in northern Syria and the importance of maintaining strict adherence to de-confliction protocols and communication through established military-to-military channels," Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a press briefing.

He pointed out that both ministers reiterated their shared commitment to defeating ISIS.

"The Secretary acknowledged Turkiye's legitimate security concerns and affirmed his commitment to close coordination between the United States and Turkiye to prevent any risk to US forces or the Global Coalition's Defeat-ISIS Mission in northeast Syria exclusively in support of the campaign to defeat ISIS," Ryder said.

He pointed to the US shooting down of a Turkish drone in Syria earlier today.

"Our forces had observed UAVs conducting airstrikes in the vicinity of Hasakah. Syria. Some of those strikes were inside a declared US restricted operating zone, our or Roc near Hasakah,

"And were approximately a kilometer away from US forces who relocated to bunkers. At approximately 11:30 local time, a Turkish UAV reentered the ROC on a heading toward where US forces were located. US commanders assessed that the UAV which was now less than a half a kilometer from US forces to be a potential threat, and US F 16 fighters subsequently shut down the UAV at approximately 11:40 local time."

He affirmed that no US forces were injured during the incident, and there is no indication that Turkiye was intentionally targeting US forces.

"Turkiye does remain a very important and valuable NATO ally and partner to the United States," he stated. (end)

rsr









MENAFN05102023000071011013ID1107198839