Zelensky: There Will Be More Air Defense Systems, Artillery, Long-Range Weapons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has summed up the results of his working visit to Spain, noting that many important meetings were held and an agreement was reached on the strengthening of Ukrainian air defenses and the supply of artillery and long-range weapons to Ukraine.

The head said this in a video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"We are ending this long and busy day. The day of the summit of the European Political Community. Many meetings, important negotiations. We will have more air defenses - there are clear agreements. This is very important before the winter. Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom - thank you! Our soldiers will have more artillery. There will be more long-range weapons. And there will definitely be more justice," Zelensky said.

According to him, now the main message from Ukraine to the world is that evil has no right to prevail.

"And only now, only in Ukraine, this principled moral position can be maintained. But all together! I thank each leader of our partner countries for the meetings today! I thank the European Union and the European Parliament for their clear support. Thank you, Spain, for giving us all the opportunity today to strengthen European unity. Unity is the answer. We will do everything to preserve it," he said.

Zelensky is on a working visit to Spain on October 5.