Biden Will Give Major Speech On Ukraine - White House Press Secretary

Biden wants to give a major speech on support for Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has said.

She said this at a press briefing on Thursday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"He wants to give a major speech on this," Jean-Pierre said, without specifying when that would happen.

According to her, the United States will continue to provide the necessary assistance to Ukraine, and this position is shared by both parties in Congress.

"We are going to continue to make sure that we meet the battlefield needs that Ukraine has, using existing resources and using those resources provided by Congress," she added.

Jean-Pierre spoke emotionally about today's Russian missile attack on the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region, which killed more than 50 people.

"We are continuing to see Russia launch strikes like the one today in eastern Ukraine. [...] Can you imagine just walking to the grocery store with your kids, trying to figure out what is it that you're going to make for dinner and you see an explosion happen where bodies are everywhere," she said.

"It's horrifying, it's incredibly horrifying for the people of Ukraine, for the folks who are like yourselves, your colleagues who are reporting this on the ground," she added, addressing journalists. "And it is for these families and these kids. [...] So this is what is happening in Ukraine every day," she added.

According to her, this is why the United States is doing everything it can to "help the brave people of Ukraine fight for their freedom, fight for democracy."

Jean-Pierre said that "if Russia is successful, it would send a terrible message and embolden the dictators," who would want to invade other countries.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine