Zelensky Thanks King Of Spain For Unwavering Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked King Felipe VI of Spain and the Spanish people for their unwavering support for Ukraine.

The head of state reported this on Telegram .

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

"An audience with His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain. I thank King Felipe, the royal family of Spain and all people of Spain for their unwavering support for Ukraine. We appreciate Spain's assistance in Ukraine's struggle for our shared European values, which has been provided from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion by the aggressor state," Zelensky said.

Zelensky is on a working visit to Spain on October 5.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine