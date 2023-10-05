War In Ukraine Must End With Restoration Of Its Legitimate Borders - Bulgarian PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian war in Ukraine must end with a just peace and restoration of internationally recognized borders.

This was stated by Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, who spoke at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine, without a doubt, changed the world in which we lived and in which we will live for the next decades. We must do everything necessary to bring this war to an end, but it must end in a stable, lasting, and just peace. It is not easy, therefore, until the moment we achieve this goal, we must undertake a lot of efforts and provide the tools so that Ukraine can defend itself against this aggression and that the war ends on the internationally recognized borders from where it started," Denkov said.

He complained that propaganda was being added to the problems other countries were experiencing because of the war.

"In countries like Bulgaria, propaganda is incredibly strong. It offers very simple solutions that find public support, but they are false, not true. The task for all governments is to explain to people that smart decisions are not easy, that coordinated, hard efforts are needed not only from politicians, but also from society," said the Bulgarian head of government. At the same time, he expressed his conviction that the EU as a community is very strong economically and militarily, in order to support Ukraine in terms of defense, but also to find new technological solutions to overcome economic challenges the member states are facing.

The German chancellor emphasized that Germany and Bulgaria are helping Ukraine side by side. He thanked Bulgaria for taking a clear stance on Russian aggression.

He also thanked Sofia for the role it plays in creating "Solidarity Lanes" as long-term routes for the transportation of Ukrainian grain.

"We must continue to create them and Bulgaria plays a big role in this regard," said Scholz. He noted that it is very important to find ways to safely transport Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea, which is important both for global food security and for Ukraine's ability to exert "economic resistance."

The chancellor also commented on the latest developments in Washington. He expressed optimism and confidence that the U.S. Congress "will very quickly be able to find the tools to further support Ukraine in addition to the one already approved and available." Scholz said that during his yesterday's call with U.S. President Joe Biden, a clear message was received: European partners can rely on the continued U.S. to support Ukraine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Maria Gabriel during the field meeting of the EU foreign ministerial in Kyiv on October 2 stated that her country will continue to support Ukraine at the diplomatic, political, military, and humanitarian levels.