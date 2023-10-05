Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Agree To Develop Cooperation In Joint Film Production

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of the XV Tashkent International Film Festival, a
Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Department of
Cinematography and the Cinematography Agency of the Republic of
Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.
The Ministry of Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that the
purpose of the memorandum is to develop and expand cooperation in
the field of joint film production between Kyrgyzstan and
Uzbekistan.
