Former Banker Assesses Inflation In Turkiye

On Thursday, TURKSTAT (TUIK) released the annual consumer price
and noted that annual inflation climbed to 61.53 percent and the
month-on-month inflation rate amounted to 4.75 percent. It is worth
noting that the figure is under the expectations. In a Reuters
poll, annual inflation was expected to rise to 61.7 percent.
To recall that Turkiye has suffered from high inflation for two
years, and previously many related the high inflation rate to
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic visions. However,
after the presidential elections in May 2023, Turkiye returned to
orthodox economic policies. Contrary to previous predictions, the
inflation rate remains high.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue Ünsal Sözbir,
the MUSIAD board member and former banker, noted that inflation in
Turkiye, which has been in the 10-20 percent range for a long time,
has exceeded 80 percent in 2022 and is above 60 percent according
to current data. There are differences between inflation rates
given by TURKSTAT and other independent organizations and the
differences relate to the methods and baskets. He pointed out that
in any case, everyone accepts that inflation in Turkiye is very
high and needs to be reduced urgently. However, he added that it
has a background and it should be underlined.
"As the table demonstrates, a movement has started in prices
since the second half of 2018, and the inflationary pressure
experienced in the world with the COVID-19 process has been felt
much more severely in Turkiye. We can say that the main reason for
this is that Turkiye has prioritized growth in macroeconomic
policies. Namely, one of the most important visions of President
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is a Turkiye that constantly produces, invests
to produce, and can export its manufactured products to the world.
In order for this to happen, the argument that the cost of
financing to provide the investment should be low has been
permeated to all policies," Ünsal Sözbir noted.
He told that since the supply chain disrupted by COVID-19
created inflationary pressure in the world, it was thought that
this was temporary and would normalize over time in Turkiye, as in
the major economies of the world. In order to make the COVID
process easier, many countries, especially the USA, have resorted
to non-monetary expansion. In order to prevent the contraction of
the economy in Turkiye, the credit facilities of the banking system
were expanded and borrowing opportunities were provided to large
segments of society, especially individuals.
"It is a known fact that low-cost financing opportunities lead
people and businesses to buy goods in environments with rising
prices. In Turkiye, while people were buying cars and houses,
businesses also tended to increase their stocks, which caused a
demand-based price increase. Supply chain-based price increases
around the world have also triggered cost inflation upwards.
Increases in pensions and the minimum wage, to protect low-income
earners against increasing inflation have caused all wages to rise.
As can be seen from the table below, which shows the course of the
minimum wage, the minimum wage in Turkiye has increased
approximately 4 times in 2 years," the Former Banker said.
Ünsal Sözbir noted that after the increases in all wages, the
increasing costs were reflected in every field, and inflation based
on expectations was added to inflation based on demand and cost. He
emphasized that a significant part of the high inflation that
Turkiye is currently experiencing stems from these
expectations.
"Behaviorally, the expectation that prices will increase causes
people and businesses to add costs they have not yet incurred to
the products they sell. It is possible to say that although the
high inflation experienced in Turkiye is primarily due to demand
and finance, it is mostly expectation inflation. Of course, the
depreciation in the Turkish Lira also has a very significant impact
on this process," he pointed out.
As for the impacts of inflation, he said that the most important
impacts of inflation in all economies are the reduction in people's
spending power and the deterioration of justice in income
distribution. The impacts of this are clearly seen in Turkiye as
well, and the Government is trying to take precautions on these
issues.
"However, this turns into a spiral as the measures taken also
trigger inflation expectations. When evaluating the Turkish
economy, it is necessary to take into account the impact of the
earthquakes that hit Kahraman Maraş, which is called the Disaster
of the Century. It is worth noting that the Disaster of the Century
increased the need for resources and reached at least 100 billion
dollars," he noted.
He also touched on the fighting against inflation and underlined
that Turkiye has made a serious policy change as of June 2023 to
fight inflation and has put into effect monetary and fiscal
policies that have not been used for a long time, along with the
changing economic management. The Former Banker added that in the
2023-2025 Medium Term Program (MTP), which was prepared by taking
into account the importance given by President Erdoğan to the
growth of the economy, very important issues concerning the
macroeconomy were pointed out and a concrete calendar was
determined for the steps to be taken.
"With the policy rate increases that were initiated before the
MTP and continued after, on the one hand, it is aimed at breaking
the demand that causes inflation, and on the other hand, very
intensive efforts are being made to reach the external financial
resources that the country needs. While individuals are prevented
from accessing financial resources, on the other hand, the search
for and supply of resources that will support the investment and
exports needed by businesses continues. Turkiye is determined to
fight inflation, which reduces purchasing power and impoverishes
people. Focusing on this issue with all its institutions, it gives
its trust and support to the staff managing the economy. As stated
in the prepared MTP, this process is quite difficult. Awareness has
largely been formed that single-digit inflation will only be
reached in 2026 and that not only the Government but also the whole
of Turkiye must support this. All stakeholders are aware that
additional work is needed to reduce the negative effects of this
struggle on businesses and people," Ünsal Sözbir concluded.
