Russian Peacekeepers Close Their Posts In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian peacekeepers have closed their posts in Karabakh, Azernews reports with reference to the information
by the Russian Defense Ministry.
As noted in the information, the dismantling of temporary
observation posts along the former line of contact between the
parties in the Asgaran, Aghdara, and Shusha districts has been
completed.
Earlier, the head of the press service of the Russian Foreign
Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the length of stay of Russian
peacekeepers in Garabagh would be determined in contact with Baku
based on the situation in the region.
“The duration of the Russian peacekeepers' stay in Garabagh will
be determined in contact with Baku, depending on the situation on
the ground,” she explained.
Recall that the Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed to
areas of Azerbaijani territories in accordance with the tripartite
Declaration dated November 10, 2020.
