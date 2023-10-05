Guinness World Records Breaker Ali Abdo Embarks On 100

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Cairo, Egypt Oct 5, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Ali Abdo, a Guinness World Records breaker and dedicated Sustainability Ambassador, has embarked on a remarkable 100-day adventure on an electric motorcycle. His mission is to shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements, innovative ideas, and unwavering efforts of young minds and small businesses leading the charge in the global battle against climate change.

Starting his journey on October 1, 2023, at the iconic Great Pyramids of Giza, Ali's odyssey will span 100 days. His route will take him on an exploration of Egypt before traversing through Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman, culminating in the United Arab Emirates for the prestigious Conference of Parties (COP28) at Expo Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

During this remarkable journey, Ali Abdo will actively engage with schools, universities, and sports clubs, raising awareness about the urgent issue of climate change and advocating for concrete actions to mitigate its environmental impact. Every step of this expedition will be meticulously documented, creating a compelling film that captures the challenges faced, the actions taken, and the innovative ideas driving sustainable change. The primary aim of this documentary is crystal clear: to inspire and motivate individuals worldwide to join Ali Abdo in taking meaningful steps toward a more sustainable future.

An important objective of this journey is to establish a new Guinness World Record for visiting the highest number of countries using an electric motorcycle. Beyond this record-breaking feat, Ali Abdo seeks to motivate and inspire youth to take bold action for a sustainable future and empower them to embrace sustainability in their own lives.

Ali Abdo has already shattered two Guinness World Records during his ride to COP27, solidifying his position as a leader and Sustainability Ambassador in this field.

This ride to COP28 builds upon the resounding success of Ali's ride to COP27, during which he achieved two Guinness World Records.

Ali's Ride is generously supported by the COP27 presidency, the League of Arab States, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Ministry of Environment, UNICEF Egypt, UNDP Egypt, the Arab Council for Youth and Automobile, the Touring Club in Egypt, The Holding Company for Water and Wastewater, and numerous private sector companies across the countries visited.

**About Ali Abdo**

Ali Abdo is a Guinness World Records breaker, an intrepid adventurer, and a dedicated Sustainability Ambassador. His passion lies in leveraging his platform to raise awareness about climate change and inspire individuals worldwide to take action toward a more sustainable future.

Ali Abdo's upcoming ride to COP28 is a natural progression of his mission to promote sustainable development and climate action. He remains steadfast in his commitment to motivating and empowering young adults to play a leading role in building a more sustainable future.

links supporting PR for authorization