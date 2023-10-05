Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian In Nablus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 5 (KUNA) - The Israeli occupation forces killed Thursday evening a Palestinian man in the town of Huwara, south of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the General Authority for Civil Affairs informed it of the death of a citizen by occupation bullets in Huwara town.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Israeli occupation forces shot a young Palestinian man and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society crews from taking him to hospital.

He remained bleeding on ground until he breathed his last and then his body was transported by an Israeli ambulance.

Israeli military sources claimed that an army force chased a Palestinian who opened fire on a settlers' car in Huwara without causing any casualties. They surrounded him and an exchange of fire took place with the gunman before he was killed.

Earlier today, Israeli forces killed two Palestinian men south of the West Bank city of Tulkarm. (pick up previous)

nq











MENAFN05102023000071011013ID1107198762