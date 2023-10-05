(MENAFN- Baystreet) TSX Finishes in Green

The gains finally were there in Toronto Thursday, as communications beamed out higher prices, on the eve of employment news on both sides of the border.

The TSX Composite advanced 103 points to conclude Thursday at 19,137.81.

The Canadian dollar forged higher 0.20 cents at 72.95 cents U.S.

Communications led the parade of gainers, led in turn by Quebecor's 82-cent gain, or 2.9%, to $29.03, while BCE prospered $1.07, or 2.1%, to $51.23.

Then came utilities, Transalta standing out the most, having gained 76 cents, or 7%, to $11.83, while Innergex added 40 cents, or 4.2%, to $9.83.

Gold stocks also did well, particularly Eldorado Gold, up 26 cents, or 2.2%, to $11.90, while Alamos Gold climbed 37 cents, or 2.5%, to $15.46.

Consumer stocks tailed off, though, as Sleep Country Canada Holdings slumbered 57 cents, or 2.5%, to $22.03, while Pet Valu Holdings ditched 36 cents, or 1.5%, to $23.74.

Primo Water lost 57 cents, or 3%, to $18.53, while George Weston shed 74 cents to $152.04.

Tilray Brands fell 16 cents, or 5.2% to $2.93, after Wednesday's surge on strong results.

On the economic slate, Statistics Canada reported that in August, Canada's merchandise exports increased 5.7%, while imports rose 3.8%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade balance went from a deficit of $437 million in July to a surplus of $718 million in August, the first trade surplus observed since April.

As well, the IVEY PMI for September measured 53.1, compared to 53.5 in August and 52.6 in September 2022.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange docked 5.28 points, or 1%, to 527.90.

All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups were positive on the day, with communications muscling up 2%, utilities, better by 1.8%, and gold, improved 0.9%.

The three laggards proved to be consumer discretionary stocks, sliding 0.2%, consumer staples, off 0.1%, and health-care, hesitating of 0.04%.

ON WALLSTREET

Stocks were little changed Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of key jobs data on Friday that could determine the next move for interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrials came from way behind, struggling to within 10.08 points of breakeven to finish at 33,119.47.

The S&P 500 index gave back 5.56 points to 4,258.19.

The NASDAQ index subtracted 16.18 points to close at 13,219.83.

The broad market index and the 30-stock Dow are on pace for a losing week. The Dow is down 1.1% week to date, having turned negative for the year during Tuesday's selloff. The S&P 500 is lower 0.5% for the week, while the NASDAQ is up just 0.1%.

Consumer staples companies led the broad market index's losses Thursday. Shares of beverage company Molson Coors fell more than 6% Thursday, followed by Clorox and PepsiCo, which declined more than 5%.

Weekly initial jobless claims came in at 207,000 for the week ending Sept. 30, up just 2,000 from the prior week's numbers. Economists had forecasted 210,000, according to a Dow Jones consensus estimate. While the slight increase in jobless claims was about in-line with the Street, it disappointed some investors hoping the weekly data would start to signal a labor market breakdown and end the run in rates that's hurting stocks.

On Friday, economists polled by Dow Jones argue non-farm payrolls for September will show a 170,000 increase, that would be down from a 187,000 jobs gain in August. While investors aren't hoping for a recession, they are wishing for some labour market weakness that would cause the Federal Reserve to rethink raising rates again and halt the run in Treasury yields to 16-year highs.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury were slightly higher, lowering yields to 4.72% from Wednesday's 4.73%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices retreated $1.82 to $82.40 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices handed back a dime to 1,834.70.





















