Global Baby Products Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Biggest Opportunities In Cosmetics And Toiletries

Global Baby Products Market to Reach $19.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Baby Products estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$10.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Baby Food segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

The Baby Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW



Impact of COVID-19 on Baby Products

Cosmetics and Toiletries Hold the Largest Segment

Baby Skin Care Products Segment Dominates the Market

Post-COVID Skin Care Situation: Overcoming Challenges in 2021

Baby Foods Market to Witness Steady Growth

Factors Impacting Sales of Baby Foods and Infant Formula in the Worldwide Market (On a Scale of 1-10)

Baby Safety & Convenience Products

Baby Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Innovation and Premiumization Drive Healthy Market Growth

Birth Statistics Across the World

Baby Formula Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Surging Popularity of Non-GMO and Organic Infant Formulas Benefit Market Expansion

Plant-based Infant Nutrition Gains Prominence

Emerging Economies to Provide Major Impetus to the Global Organic Baby Foods Market

Green Themes Preferred by New Generation Parents When buying toddler & baby products for skin care

Innovation Trends In Baby Products Market

Promoting Trust

Recent Launches Rising Working Women Population Increases the Demand for Baby Products

