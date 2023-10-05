Elite Fine Jewelers Is Offering A Range Of Luxury Jewelry Collections For Phoenix Residents

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tempe, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempe, Arizona -

Elite Fine Jewelers is offering a wide selection of handpicked premium jewelry to customers in Tempe, AZ, and nearby areas.

The family-owned and operated business's offerings include fine jewelry, certified diamonds, engagement rings, designer jewelry, estate and vintage jewelry, luxury watches, bracelets, earrings, pendants, rings, and more. Readers are urged to check out the Tempe jewelry store's website to get a small sampling of all the products that are available to purchase in its showroom.







The spokesperson for Elite Fine Jewelers says,“We have been here for just over a decade and have already built a loyal following thanks to the quality we offer, our integrity, and our dedication to offering a personalized experience to all who visit our store. While we haven't been in Arizona for long, our history with jewelry goes back more than 70 years to where it all began – Chicago. Today, we pass on the wealth of our experience to our customers who get to benefit from three generations of wisdom and excellence.”

The company's engagement ring collection boasts certified diamonds set in white gold, rose gold, yellow gold, or platinum. The choices range from a 0.25-carat solitaire round brilliant engagement ring with a prong setting in 14kt yellow gold for under five hundred dollars to a 3.01-carat pear-shaped diamond with F color and VVS1 clarity engagement ring for over $55,000.

Elite Fine Jewelers' earrings collection ranges from simple enamel earrings for children to family favorite 5.03-carat yellow gold diamond stud earrings with each four-prong setting displaying a sparkling 2.52-carat diamond. Visitors can also choose from over 160 loose diamonds in all shapes including round, pear, princess, marquise, oval, radiant, emerald, heart, cushion, or Asscher at a range of prices, carats, color, clarity, cut, symmetry, polish, and certificate.

Its estate collection is made up of one-of-a-kind vintage designs that can be proudly passed down from generation to generation as unique markers of a family's history and opulence. Visitors can also browse through several charms, necklaces, and pendants that range from custom name necklaces under $100 to a stunning 18kt gold diamond and gemstone custom necklace over $10,000.

For families, friends, and groups who want to showcase their love for each other, Elite Fine Jewelers also has in store the best trendy permanent jewelry Phoenix has to offer. The company has 25 different 14k solid gold chains to choose from available in white gold, elegant rose gold, and classic yellow gold and in collections ranging from cable link chains to paperclip styles, figaro chains, and more.

The store's customers have expressed their strong approval of its jewelry collection and customer service through scores of online reviews. The store even boasts a near-perfect overall rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 on its Google Business Profile from almost 100 reviews with customers praising the store's staff, the speed of delivery, and the quality of the craftsmanship.

A recent review says,“My first experience with Elite was a year ago when I reached Ashley for my daughter's 16th birthday personalized ring. She was very patient in understanding what I wanted, got it done, and delivered it on time. My daughter loved it. And, recently, a ring for myself. I never visited their store, because I am confident in ordering online as the actual product will be the same or better than what I see on their website.”

Another customer writes,“Jake is a superstar! I live in Chicago and was initially hesitant to work with a jeweler remotely...but this was the most pleasant experience I've had with a jeweler. He was very attentive and ever so patient with my many questions - I am so impressed with the quality of service. My wedding band is exactly what I wanted it to be - and for a very competitive price. Jake has a customer for life!!”

For the best luxury jewelry Phoenix has to offer, customers can contact Elite Fine Jewelers at 480-699-6639 or visit its showroom at 805 N Scottsdale Road, Tempe, AZ 85288.

###

For more information about Elite Fine Jewelers, contact the company here:

Elite Fine Jewelers

Ashley Cohen

480-699-6639



809 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ 85281



Elite Fine Jewelers

Elite Fine Jewelers Media Room Press Release Source





Related Links