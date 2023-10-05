Asset Performance Management Market To Reach USD 6.5 Billion By 2032

According to DataHorizzon Research, the asset performance management market size was valued at USD 2.7 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 6.5 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 9.2%.

The published report on the global asset performance management market offers a holistic view of market size, share, segments, and regional analysis in the forecast period.

In the past few years, the change in the business landscape has driven a potential need for asset management, mainly in the oil and mining, healthcare, utilities, and chemical industries. Besides, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has proved critical to the domain growth that improves the criticality of their business. Thus, asset performance management systems are crucial in driving these improvements to the business areas.

Factors such as the growing use of cloud-based APM solutions and increasing emphasis on energy efficiency drive the asset performance management (APM) market. Cloud-based APM solutions are becoming increasingly popular as they offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, which drives adoption of APM solutions among small and medium-sized enterprises. Also, energy efficiency is a major concern for companies across various industries. APM solutions help companies optimize energy consumption, reduce waste, and improve efficiency.

The growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies is driving the development of advanced APM solutions. These solutions analyze large amounts of data from multiple sources and provide ationable insights to improve asset performance. Stringent regulatory requirements also foster market growth. Regulatory requirements related to asset maintenance and safety are becoming increasingly stringent, driving the adoption of APM solutions that assist companies in complying with these regulations.

