Cedar Point Sports Center Is New Home For International Sports Academy

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Sports Academy (ISA) has a new home at Cedar Point Sports Center (CPSC) for its basketball development program after spending previous years in Willoughby, OH. ISA has also partnered with other local entities to round out the academy experience for their athletes.

Established in 2017 by Northeast Ohio natives Bob Bossman and John Kopcso, both of whom boast extensive high school and NCAA college coaching experience, ISA, at its core, is a college readiness program that paves the way for participants to achieve their goal of playing college athletics and obtaining a higher education. The organization offers opportunities to student-athletes from the United States and around the world, having worked with student-athletes from 76 different countries and 39 different US states to date, primarily in basketball.

ISA has established itself as a preeminent figure in the basketball development and college placement sector, providing a comprehensive range of offerings, including top-tier academy training, showcase camps, and international tours. Participating in local, regional, and national tournaments enables the student-athletes to compete against other elite programs and garner valuable exposure. ISA has seen alumni successfully pursue higher education and athletic careers at institutions such as Ohio State, University of Alabama, University of South Carolina, University of Dayton, Kent State, Youngstown State, Xavier University, University of San Diego, and many more.

Building relationships with companies and organizations throughout the community allows ISA to expand its resources while creating a product that generates impact for all parties. The organization partnered with various local entities to make their vision a reality. "Through strategic partnerships, ISA elevates the training experience for athletes worldwide," said John Kopcso, Director of Athletics for International Sports Academy. "These collaborations empower ISA to focus on individual athlete development while offering world-class resources. Partnerships not only foster the growth of ISA but also afford its partners unique avenues for expanding brand awareness among a diverse audience."

Cedar Point Sports Center for its practice facility. CPSC also provides breakfast and lunch on the days the athletes are in the venue.

Firelands Lee C. Jewett Sports Medicine Center for access to sports medicine, recovery, physical therapy, and athletic training care.

Sandusky Central Catholic High School and Bowling Green State University (BGSU) Firelands for college preparatory academic offerings that set ISA apart as a modern sports academy. Justin and Lisa Brady of Best Stay Concepts for overnight housing.

The presence of ISA showcases another way CPSC is providing unique opportunities through sports programming and partnership. "The partnership with ISA shows our continuing emphasis on innovation within our venue. Ryan Ladd, our Director of Events, worked tirelessly with ISA to introduce them to the Cedar Point Sports Center, said Justin Kijowski, General Manager of Cedar Point Sports Center. "With this partnership in place, athletes from all over the world will have the ability to compete at the premier indoor sporting venue in the Midwest. The collaboration with local groups – Firelands Hospital, Sandusky St. Mary's, Best Stay Concepts, and BGSU Firelands – speaks to our core value of enhancing the communities that we work in. We are thrilled to be the host for ISA and look to help them grow their program in the future."

More information about ISA can be found by contacting [email protected] and [email protected]

About Cedar Point Sports Center

Cedar Point Sports Center is the Midwest's ultimate sports, events and entertainment destination. Located in Sandusky, Ohio along the scenic North Coast and Lake Erie, this state-of-the-art facility pairs incredible events with the world's best amusement park destinations, Cedar Point. With 145,000 square feet, there's more than enough room to host world-class sports tournaments, community events, and parties. Cedar Point Sports Center is a member of the SFM Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Management.

