Global Automotive Robotics Market Surpasses $9.9 Billion In 2022, Poised For Impressive CAGR Of 11.4% By 2028

In 2022, the global automotive robotics market reached a substantial size, totaling US$ 9.9 Billion. Projections indicate robust growth in the coming years, with the market expected to expand to US$ 19.2 Billion by 2028. This growth will be driven by a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Automotive robotics refers to computer-programmed engineering solutions widely used by manufacturers to execute complex tasks efficiently. These robots offer flexibility, higher efficiency, reliability, and accuracy, helping organizations improve quality and production capacity, optimize workflows, eliminate errors, and ensure employee safety. Automotive robotics finds applications in vehicle assembly facilities, performing various tasks such as spot welding, painting, trimming plastic molding, cutting fabric, and removing unwanted materials. The market features different product types, including cartesian, articulated polar, and cylindrical robots.

Market Trends:

The significant expansion of the automotive industry has fueled the demand for industrial robots to streamline complex production processes, driving market growth. Automotive robots enhance quality and working capacity at lower costs, further supporting market expansion.

Additionally, increasing concerns about employee safety due to rising instances of injuries, manual errors, and accidents in hazardous working conditions within the automotive manufacturing sector are contributing to growth. Government bodies in various countries are actively funding and implementing initiatives to incorporate advanced equipment and devices, ensuring worker safety while adhering to safety standards.

Moreover, rapid technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud solutions, and autonomous intelligent vehicles (AIVs) for secure component and material transportation, are propelling the market. Other factors contributing to market growth include strategic collaborations among key players, rising vehicle production due to increasing disposable incomes in emerging economies, and growing investments in research and development (R&D) for introducing energy-efficient automotive robots.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides a detailed analysis of key trends within each sub-segment of the global automotive robotics market, offering forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on product type, component type, application, and end-user.

Product Type Insights:



Cartesian Robots

SCARA Robots

Articulated Robot Others

Component Type Insights:



Controller

Robotic Arm

End Effector Drive and Sensors

Application Insights:



Assembly

Dispensing

Material Handling

Welding Others

End-User Insights:



Vehicle Manufacturers Automotive Component Manufacturers

The report includes a comprehensive breakdown and analysis of the automotive robotics market by product type, component type, application, and end-user, with articulated robots representing a significant share.

Additionally, the report provides a thorough analysis of major regional markets, covering North America (the United States and Canada), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, Asia-Pacific leads the global automotive robotics market, driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technology across various industries.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape in the global automotive robotics market, covering market structure, market share held by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant.

Additionally, the report includes comprehensive profiles of major companies in the industry, including ABB Ltd., Denso Wave Incorporated (DENSO Corporation), Durr Aktiengesellschaft, FANUC, Harmonic Drive Systems Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group), Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Omron Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Yaskawa Electric Corporation, among others. Please note that this represents only a partial list of companies, and the complete list is available in the report.

