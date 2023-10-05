Aberdeen International Inc. - Early Warning Press Release

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB) announces that it has sold 2,767,000 common shares of AmmPower Corp. (“ AmmPower ”) ( CSE: AMMP ) during the period September 26, 2023 to October 4, 2023, which has resulted in Aberdeen's ownership being reduced by 6.9%.



The Company reviews its holdings from time to time and may increase or decrease its position as future circumstances may dictate.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated October 5, 2023. The early warning report respecting the occurrence giving rise to this filing has been filed on System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (" SEDAR ") at under AmmPower's issuer profile.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors.

