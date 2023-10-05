(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Expression of Interest for Public Taxi Service Operating Agreements in Makkah City

MAKKAH, SAUDI ARIBA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- To enhance transportation services standards in Makkah and increase competition and transparency level for the service providers.The General Transport Center for makkah in cooperation with (TGA) announces the TAXI operations project and the start of the Interest Phase to all experienced local or international investors and companies.In accordance with instructions provided in Section 7 of the EOI document, Applicants are invited to submit their responses to the Questionnaire, through the below electronic form. We thank you for your participation.About us; The establishment of RCMC comes as a result of the Kingdom's desire to improve the services offered in Makkah City and the Holy Sites, in a manner that is commensurate with the sanctity of those locations and to facilitate the provision of services for pilgrims.Source from Maalem Marketing CompanySaudi Aribia Alriyadh

