ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic For September 2023

a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for September 2023 reached a total of 4.9 million passengers, 0.8% above the levels reported in September 2022. Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 2.7% in Mexico and 24.1 % in Puerto Rico, and declined 13.7% in

Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico was mainly driven by domestic traffic up 9.0% which offset a 4.8% decline in international traffic, while Puerto Rico reported increases of 22.0% in domestic traffic and 46.4% in international passengers. Passenger traffic in Colombia remained negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines since the beginning of 2023. This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods September 1 through September 30, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













September % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Mexico 2,892,837 2,969,995 2.7

28,971,916 32,481,343 12.1 Domestic Traffic 1,569,259 1,710,341 9.0

13,369,220 15,759,432 17.9 International Traffic 1,323,578 1,259,654 (4.8)

15,602,696 16,721,911 7.2 San Juan, Puerto Rico 628,379 779,645 24.1

7,714,993 9,276,974 20.2 Domestic Traffic 574,079 700,161 22.0

7,041,345 8,304,336 17.9 International Traffic 54,300 79,484 46.4

673,648 972,638 44.4 Colombia 1,366,126 1,179,114 (13.7)

12,048,267 11,011,229 (8.6) Domestic Traffic 1,134,432 935,316 (17.6)

10,056,838 8,850,024 (12.0) International Traffic 231,694 243,798 5.2

1,991,429 2,161,205 8.5 Total Traffic 4,887,342 4,928,754 0.8

48,735,176 52,769,546 8.3 Domestic Traffic 3,277,770 3,345,818 2.1

30,467,403 32,913,792 8.0 International Traffic 1,609,572 1,582,936 (1.7)

18,267,773 19,855,754 8.7

Mexico Passenger Traffic

September % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Domestic Traffic 1,569,259 1,710,341 9.0

13,369,220 15,759,432 17.9 CUN Cancun 927,307 978,454 5.5

7,676,725 8,853,792 15.3 CZM Cozumel 16,210 15,939 (1.7)

131,438 142,592 8.5 HUX Huatulco 64,850 51,730 (20.2)

652,082 618,438 (5.2) MID Merida 235,413 246,828 4.8

1,945,353 2,445,615 25.7 MTT Minatitlan 8,560 11,901 39.0

74,228 97,285 31.1 OAX Oaxaca 84,413 118,822 40.8

773,972 1,075,145 38.9 TAP Tapachula 37,079 43,572 17.5

354,214 390,730 10.3 VER Veracruz 99,141 130,430 31.6

902,477 1,157,052 28.2 VSA Villahermosa 96,286 112,665 17.0

858,731 978,783 14.0 International Traffic 1,323,578 1,259,654 (4.8)

15,602,696 16,721,911 7.2 CUN Cancun 1,254,056 1,192,419 (4.9)

14,721,839 15,762,850 7.1 CZM Cozumel 21,773 18,797 (13.7)

370,567 356,914 (3.7) HUX Huatulco 859 1,185 38.0

65,099 80,422 23.5 MID Merida 19,847 20,905 5.3

192,759 244,222 26.7 MTT Minatitlan 1,279 634 (50.4)

9,541 6,245 (34.5) OAX Oaxaca 14,671 14,173 (3.4)

141,204 162,345 15.0 TAP Tapachula 1,412 949 (32.8)

10,784 13,201 22.4 VER Veracruz 7,744 8,350 7.8

70,317 74,717 6.3 VSA Villahermosa 1,937 2,242 15.7

20,586 20,995 2.0 Traffic Total Mexico 2,892,837 2,969,995 2.7

28,971,916 32,481,343 12.1 CUN Cancun 2,181,363 2,170,873 (0.5)

22,398,564 24,616,642 9.9 CZM Cozumel 37,983 34,736 (8.5)

502,005 499,506 (0.5) HUX Huatulco 65,709 52,915 (19.5)

717,181 698,860 (2.6) MID Merida 255,260 267,733 4.9

2,138,112 2,689,837 25.8 MTT Minatitlan 9,839 12,535 27.4

83,769 103,530 23.6 OAX Oaxaca 99,084 132,995 34.2

915,176 1,237,490 35.2 TAP Tapachula 38,491 44,521 15.7

364,998 403,931 10.7 VER Veracruz 106,885 138,780 29.8

972,794 1,231,769 26.6 VSA Villahermosa 98,223 114,907 17.0

879,317 999,778 13.7

















U.S. Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

September % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 SJU Total 628,379 779,645 24.1

7,714,993 9,276,974 20.2 Domestic Traffic 574,079 700,161 22.0

7,041,345 8,304,336 17.9 International Traffic 54,300 79,484 46.4

673,648 972,638 44.4





Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan

September % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Domestic Traffic 1,134,432 935,316 (17.6)

10,056,838 8,850,024 (12.0) MDE Rionegro 838,452 685,683 (18.2)

7,450,389 6,572,034 (11.8) EOH Medellin 112,778 106,948 (5.2)

928,022 908,002 (2.2) MTR Monteria 126,729 94,411 (25.5)

1,156,661 938,411 (18.9) APO Carepa 21,415 17,298 (19.2)

199,627 151,936 (23.9) UIB Quibdo 33,848 28,656 (15.3)

272,244 261,181 (4.1) CZU Corozal 1,210 2,320 91.7

49,895 18,460 (63.0) International Traffic 231,694 243,798 5.2

1,991,429 2,161,205 8.5 MDE Rionegro 231,694 243,798 5.2

1,991,429 2,161,205 8.5 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,366,126 1,179,114 (13.7)

12,048,267 11,011,229 (8.6) MDE Rionegro 1,070,146 929,481 (13.1)

9,441,818 8,733,239 (7.5) EOH Medellin 112,778 106,948 (5.2)

928,022 908,002 (2.2) MTR Monteria 126,729 94,411 (25.5)

1,156,661 938,411 (18.9) APO Carepa 21,415 17,298 (19.2)

199,627 151,936 (23.9) UIB Quibdo 33,848 28,656 (15.3)

272,244 261,181 (4.1) CZU Corozal 1,210 2,320 91.7

49,895 18,460 (63.0)

