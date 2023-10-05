Practising Law Institute Named To Fast Company's“Brands That Matter” 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practising Law Institute, the leading nonprofit provider of continuing legal education and training resources for lawyers and other professionals, has been named to Fast Company magazine's prestigious list of“Brands That Matter” for 2023. Out of this list, PLI is recognized as one of 13“brands working to build a better future .”



Fast Company cites PLI's mobile app , which was completely redesigned and relaunched in early 2023 in order to better serve Members with flexible, on-the-go access to CLE and other training programs. The app, Fast Company writes, is“crucial to expanding access and knowledge related to legal matters,” including pro bono and racial inequity.

Developed with digital product agency Work & Co , PLI's app features a streamlined and modern design, updated content strategy, personalization, state-of-the-art media player, and the ability to access both live and on-demand content. In the weeks following launch, the app saw a substantial increase in engagement, with 54% more downloads compared to the entire lifespan of the previous app. More than 100,000 programs were viewed on the app in the first six months post-launch.

Fast Company's 2023 Brands That Matter list recognizes companies that have communicated and demonstrated brand purpose, and are leading on social action, sustainability, inclusivity, and fun. The brands honored have achieved a connection with their audiences by being culturally relevant, making an impact, and communicating their mission and values clearly and with ingenuity.

Other leading brands on the list of 13“future-building” organizations include General Motors, Intel, and Petco, as well as nonprofits such as Fair Trade USA and Girls Who Code.“Though they cross various industries, these brands are united in their forward-looking work,” Fast Company says.

This year, PLI has also been honored for its program design, earning both Telly and Brandon Hall Group awards for its immersive, interactive Strategic Listening for Lawyers program.

