DCN Dx Opens Nominations For 2024 Advanced Lateral Flow Conference Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The two-day seminar will take place on February 13-14, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego. Regular registration is now open for all interested participants.

Premier Diagnostics Event Calls for Submissions to Recognize Outstanding Achievements and Contributions in the Lateral Flow Diagnostics Industry

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DCN Dx, a global leader in the end-to-end development, manufacturing, and commercialization of point-of-use tests, announced that award nominations are now open for the 2024 Advanced Lateral Flow Conference (ALFC).The ALFC 2024 awards program is designed to commend extraordinary achievements and contributions in lateral flow diagnostics. This year's event features multiple award categories, which include the Innovation Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Leadership in Diagnostics Award, and Poster Awards. These awards serve to motivate professionals to continue driving innovation and excellence within the industry.Innovation AwardSelf-Nomination OnlyThis award is designated for individuals or teams responsible for introducing groundbreaking products or technologies that expand the lateral flow industry's horizons. Due to the specialized information required for the nomination, applicants are required to self-nominate. Finalists will have the opportunity to present their innovations during the ALFC, with the audience selecting the winner. A monetary prize of $10,000 accompanies this honor.Lifetime Achievement AwardNomination by Others OnlyThis award acknowledges an individual or organization for their enduring commitment and seminal contributions to the lateral flow diagnostics industry. The recipient of this award will have made significant, sustained impacts over their career.Leadership in Diagnostics AwardNomination by Others OnlyThis category honors an individual or organization that has showcased exceptional leadership, collaboration, and strategic insight in contributing to the lateral flow diagnostics sector's growth and evolution.Poster AwardsNo Nominations AcceptedThese awards identify and reward the most impactful and innovative research presented during the poster sessions at ALFC 2024. To be eligible for this award, you must have a poster accepted for presentation. Visit the poster presentation section of the ALFC website for more information.Finalists will be announced January 15, 2024, with an award ceremony on February 14, 2024. To submit your nominations, visit lateralflowconference/awards . The last day for submission is December 1, 2023.About DCN Dx, the Host of ALFC 2024DCN Dx, based in Carlsbad, California, is a global leader in IVD CDMO and CRO services. Our multidisciplinary team specializes in creating tailored assay systems, consumables, and instruments for point-of-use applications, with a particular expertise in lateral flow assays.Our personalized approach to IVD product development has supported more than 560 programs from over 260 clients. We can oversee every stage from concept to assay development and platform integration, through clinical trials to manufacturing or only handle the aspects you request. In addition to lateral flow assays, our clinical research expertise extends to a wide range of IVD devices, all with a focus on innovation, usability, and performance.With a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and industry-leading expertise, DCN Dx is setting the benchmark for excellence in IVD services. To learn more about how we can support your diagnostic needs, visit dcndx .

Mitzi Rettinger

Chief Revenue Officer

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube