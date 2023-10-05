Andonix Recognized By Michigan Governor For Business And Technological Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andonix a leader in IIoT/Gen AI applications for manufacturing has been acknowledged by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer for its potential for global growth.

- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, MI, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Andonix , the leading provider of generative artificial intelligence solutions in manufacturing, is honored to be recognized by Governor Gretchen Whitmer as a key representative of Michigan's business delegation to Mexico. This acknowledgment underscores Andonix's commitment to driving performance and productivity for manufacturing companies, empowering workers to solve problems, innovate, and engage in continuous learning."I am pleased that Andonix is joining the Michigan business delegation to Mexico... I am proud to have Andonix represent the Michigan business community and am committed to supporting their growth globally." - Michigan Governor WhitmerMichigan, known for its leadership in automotive production and aerospace manufacturing, has always been at the forefront of innovation. Andonix's unique approach to integrating generative artificial intelligence in manufacturing aligns with Michigan's vision of promoting business investment, growth, and community vitality.Governor Whitmer's letter further emphasized the state's prowess in various sectors. Michigan ranks first in the U.S. for automotive production, eighth in aerospace manufacturing attractiveness, and boasts the nation's fourth-largest design and engineering workforce. The state's commitment to fostering talent is evident, with over 80,000 workers employed in technology cluster industries."Michigan ranks first in the U.S. for automotive production and eighth for aerospace manufacturing attractiveness... It employs over 80,000 workers in technology cluster industries, with the most talent concentrated in computer systems design and programming." Michigan Governor WhitmerAndonix's technology leadership, particularly its focus on merging the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and generative artificial intelligence in manufacturing, is a testament to its dedication to continuous innovation. As Andonix continues to represent Michigan on the global stage, it remains committed to enhancing the manufacturing industry, driving productivity, and promoting a safer, cleaner work environment.About AndonixAndonix offers manufacturing customers Smart Work Station (SWS) and Andi , a two-in-one software solution (mobile and web app) that integrates real-time data from PLCs, IIoT sensors, SAP (ERPs), BIs, and MES to deliver immediate, actionable insights when problems occur to the right teams on any device. This enables people to enact corrective and preventative actions at record speeds.Our unique AI manufacturing expert co-pilot, Andi (powered by OpenAI GPT4), is tailored to your processes and manuals, providing on-demand guidance and workflow automation with seamless integration. This blend of AI assistance, digital process integration, and real-time data usage set us apart from other connected worker software.Andonix's technology transforms manufacturing operations into a digital powerhouse, driving productivity and promoting a safer, cleaner work environment. Our value pledge guarantees at least 10x ROI for every dollar invested, achieved through enhanced efficiency, waste reduction, and accelerated productivity.Based in Detroit, MI, Andonix serves a diverse manufacturing customer base, from small to enterprise clients in over five countries, including Fortune 500 companies from diverse manufacturing sectors, automotive, heavy equipment, food and beverage, aerospace, electronics, and more.Visit andonix to learn more.

